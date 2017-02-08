A five-year-old boy was pictured visiting his twin’s grave to tell him about his first day at school.

The photo of Walker Myrick, from Alabama, US, was taken four years ago, but his mum, Brook Myrick, recently shared the photo ahead of his 10th birthday in March.

Walker’s twin Willis died while in his mum’s womb at 24 weeks. He was killed by twin to twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), where both babies share a placenta.

“He watches over me all the time,” said Walker. “He died because of TTTS but I love him.”