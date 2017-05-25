A Walkers Crisps PR campaign fronted by Gary Lineker has backfired in spectacular fashion - the end result being the football legend holding up portraits of questionable characters, who also perform a Mexican wave.
The crisps giant asks users to send in selfies on Twitter to feature in the #WalkersWave, with the prize of Champions League tickets on offer. What could possibly go wrong?
Well, one of selfies was of serial killer Harold Shipman.
And disgraced BBC star Jimmy Savile.
And another mass murderer, Fred West.
And Rolf Harris, who has recently been released from jail.
This is Harold Shipman doing a Mexican wave.
And the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’, Peter Sutcliffe.
And Russian dictator, Joseph Stalin.
But it wasn’t all bad buys. Here’s former US Vice-President Joe Biden.
In a statement, the firm apologised for “irresponsible and offensive posts by individuals”, and said the campaign has been shut down.
Each video started with Lineker holding a framed picture in front of his face, and the Mach of the Day presenter saying: “Thanks for joining the Walkers Wave and celebrating the UEFA Champions League final.”
Lineker pauses to look at the portrait of the “entrant” before turning to the camera, and adding: “Nice selfie”.
A Walkers Crisps spokesperson said:
“We recognise people were offended by irresponsible and offensive posts by individuals, and we apologise. We are equally upset and have shut down all activity.”