A man and a woman have been charged with murder after a badly burnt corpse was discovered in the garden of house in Wandsworth, London.

Ouissem Medouni, 40, and 34-year-old Sabrina Kouider of Pulborough Road were both charged with the murder of an unknown person on Friday, following the discovery of the charred remains two days earlier.

The body was too badly burned to establish its age or gender, police said, with a post-mortem set to take place in “due course”.

The pair were first arrested on Wednesday following reports of a dead body and a fire at the address, with neighbours reporting a “weird barbecue” smell.

The 29-year-old local told reporters: “I was going home at about 5.20pm and I smelled this really weird smell.