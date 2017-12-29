Want to take your psychotherapy to the next level? Ask for what you want.

It’s the dawn of a new year, so it’s as good a time as any to think about self-improvement. For many, this is a time of year to start something like psychotherapy. For those already seeing a therapist, it might be time to make sure you’re getting what you need from it.

Good therapy isn’t just about seeing your once or twice a weekly sessions, it’s about getting the most out of them. When starting therapy, just getting things off your chest can be a great relief. But once you’re chugging along nicely, it can become an opportunity to dive deep and evaluate and confront patterns in your life that aren’t working. If you’re already in therapy for the long haul, have you thought about how it’s going? Is it time for a psychotherapy MOT?

People often talk to me informally about their therapy. In general, they tell me that it’s good. They get a lot off their chest, and then go into the rest of the week with a sense of relief. However, if I press further and ask if it’s really working for them, people tend to prevaricate.

“What do you mean by working?”

And this is a very good question. Therapists have had a lot of training to do what they do, so they should know, shouldn’t they?

United Kingdom Council for Psychotherapy (UKCP) registered psychotherapists will have often spent a minimum of five years training in their profession, had their own personal therapy, and continue to learn through their professional lives through required continued professional development and regular clinical supervision. While all this training provides a great knowledge base for exploring the mind – it can also prove to be rather myopic. For therapists, seeing the woods for the trees can still be difficult: we get stuck in our habitual ways of working too.

What therapists can learn from personal trainers

Some years ago, I gave up my own personal therapy in exchange for personal training at my gym. I figured after so many years of working on my psyche, it was to do something similar for my body. I was surprised to find that it was also one of the most invaluable lessons I’ve had in practicing psychotherapy. No, my trainer was not interested in my personal history – with a good personal trainer it’s less talk, more sweat.

It’s hard enough to get to gym in the first place, but once there and exercising away, I’m not so keen on being told that I should do four more pull-ups when I feel I’ve reached my limit. It hurts, I’m tired, and frankly, I could have had another hour in bed. However, with a bit of firm but supportive encouragement, I find that I can do a few more pull-ups and exceed my previous limits in other areas too - leaving the gym feeling accomplished, satisfied, and physically strong.

There’s something about exercising with a trainer that holds you accountable to yourself – to ensure you’re not slacking. Sure, you can go and run on a treadmill three or four times a week and this will keep you fit. But do you ever think you might need just an extra push to see what you can really do? To surprise yourself? To push through your wall and see what it feels like on the other side?

Get off the therapy treadmill