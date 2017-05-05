‘War of the Worlds’ has never been out of print since its original serialisation all the way back in 1897.

It has been turned into theatre, musical work, film and TV many times since, but its most notorious adaptation came in 1938, when it was broadcast on American radio, with narration and direction by the great Orson Welles.

The first two-thirds of the drama were presented as an authentic-sounding new bulletin, and the urban myth goes that listeners became so terrified by what they interpreted as real events, that the broadcast led to nationwide panic.

The 2005 film, starring Tom Cruise and directed by Steven Spielberg, went down well at the box office but didn’t have quite the same harrowing effect on the masses.