“Out of touch” student representatives at Warwick University have been criticised after they tabled a motion to abolish the monarchy. According to student newspaper The Boar, the student council at the prestigious Russell Group university proposed a number of far-reaching motions to be debated at the National Union of Students (NUS) annual conference. In addition to demanding that the Queen be de-throned, officers submitted motions calling on Indonesia to relinquish control of West Papua and opposing the renewal of Trident, Britain’s nuclear weapons deterrent.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters Student officers at Warwick University want to debate whether the monarchy should be abolished

Student union officers, who also put forward an “education for resistance” motion, have come under fire for the proposals, with students accusing them of “delegitimising” the movement and ignoring their needs. Alexandra Bevis, a newly elected NUS delegate for Warwick University, vented her frustrations on Facebook about the motion to end the centuries-old institution of the monarchy. “I really do find it incredible that I was one of only four members of the student council to vote against this motion,” she wrote.

Necrothesp Warwick University students also submitted motions calling on Indonesia to relinquish control of West Papua and opposing the renewal of Trident, Britain’s nuclear weapons deterrent

“We need to be be focusing on pragmatic initiatives that directly impact students, such as lobbying for better mental health provision or reducing the cost of living across campus, and motions like this only undermine and delegitimise that.” According to the student publication, eight officers voted in favour of submitting the motion to the NUS, while four were against the proposal. One abstained from the vote. Under the student union’s rules, it is not required to hold an all-student vote when submitting motions to the NUS.

I love @warwicksu but these NUS motions ... There are many issues student face - abolishing the monarchy solves none https://t.co/VSrDfHRl3e — Andrew Thompson (@AJ_Thompson_) March 2, 2017

Blessing Mukosha Park, a third-year history and politics student, told The Boar: “I feel like a lot of people think of students as being in this cushy little bubble sometimes, and I think if our student council is focusing on issues – for example abolishing the monarchy – it makes us seem like we’re out of touch and we need to get to reality and stick to the things that are really affecting us. “I don’t find it particularly impressive.” Tom Harwood, a candidate for NUS president, also called on “moderate students” to take a stand against such “damaging motions”.

time for moderate students to stand against these damaging motions that only serve to de-legitimise our movementhttps://t.co/oVdheXO3KP — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) March 19, 2017