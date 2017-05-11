Jeremy Corbyn’s press operation is trialing a new kind of spin by broadcasting 360 degree video from major events.

The official launch of the party’s election campaign in Manchester this week was shared with Corbyn’s 870,000 Facebook fans via ‘immersive video’ - a new type of recording where a view in every direction is filmed at the same time.

“I’m embracing new technology in Labour’s fight to form a government for the many not the few,” the Labour leader said.

“Through the power of 360 degree video Labour is offering anyone with internet access the opportunity to experience our launch event as if they were there.