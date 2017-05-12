Watch: The Greens Turn To Satire To Continue Their Line In Quirky Election Ads

Two general elections, a referendum and a huge selection of local elections in just two years have made it difficult for political parties to keep their campaign broadcasts interesting.

But the Green Party appears to have carved out a niche for itself with consistently different, humourous election adverts the internet seems to love.

For 2017, the party has plumped for a satirical approach, with a spoof advert for a political boardgame. It takes a swipe at both the Tories and Labour, as well as cuts to services and 16 and 17-year-olds being denied a vote.

The ad has been put together by Creature of London, the company behind the Greens’ popular film for last year’s local elections, ‘The not so secret life of five-year-old politicians’.

A party spokesman said: “This is the party election broadcast that’s worth watching. Creature have again proved that politics doesn’t have to be dull, bringing biting satire to the broken state of British politics and helping the Green Party to make its powerful, and serious, case for changing the game.”