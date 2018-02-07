While it’s fair to say that Elon Musk’s car floating through space is now getting much of the attention there was actually another key moment during the Falcon Heavy launch that took people’s breath away.

Having not exploded on the launchpad or during its ascent the huge rocket finally broke up into three separate parts and for the first time in history, SpaceX then attempted to land all three rockets back on Earth at the same time.

The two side boosters were the first to re-enter the atmosphere. Here’s the incredible moment that they came in to land: