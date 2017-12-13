Watchdog Calls For New Laws To Stamp Out Bullying Of MPs

A watchdog has called for new laws to be put in place to stamp out bullying of MPs and Parliamentary candidates.

The Committee on Standards in Public Life has published a report on intimidation and harassment faced by those working in the public eye, including a package of recommendations on how the government can tackle the issue.

The independent watchdog wants Theresa May to bring forward new legislation to shift the liability of illegal online content towards social media companies, and put more pressure on them to take down offensive material more quickly.

It also wants the prime minister to consult on the introduction of a new offence in electoral law of intimidating Parliamentary candidates and party campaigners, and for political parties to work together to develop a jointly-enforcable code of conduct on intimidatory behaviour by December next year.