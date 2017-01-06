Man Proposes By Waterfall, What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

A man has singlehandedly proven why it’s never a good idea to pop the question next to a waterfall.

Isaiah Adams asked his girlfriend Grace to marry him in what he believed to be the most romantic of settings: on a rock in front of Maryland’s Cunningham Falls.

But then, as he stood up to place the ring on Grace’s finger, the unthinkable happened.

He dropped the ring... in the stream... and lost it.

Maybe it was his nervous hands, or perhaps it was spray from the crashing water nearby. Either way, that ring slipped out of his hand faster than you could say ‘I do’.

“I was crying with happiness but then I was crying with fear at the same time. I looked up and his face was just shock,” Grace told Inside Edition. Despite the ring being permanently missing, the pair still plan to get married.

