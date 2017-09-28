‘Waterloo Road’ actress Holly Matthews has used her first TV interview since the death of her husband on 29 July, to discuss how she spoke to her daughters about their dad’s terminal illness.

The 32-year-old appeared on ITV’s ‘Lorraine Show’ on Thursday morning, almost two months after her partner Ross Blair died from a cancerous brain tumour.

Matthews explained to Lorraine Kelly that because of the nature of her husband’s illness she wanted to tell their children, Brooke, six, and Texas, four, about it as soon as possible, even though she was terrified of “pulling the rug” from under them.

“I was terrified to tell them, I was terrified, I felt sick,” she said. “But I knew that with brain cancer, because you deteriorate, we might not have got the chance where Ross would act appropriately.”