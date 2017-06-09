1. MAYBOT MALFUNCTION

“Nothing has changed! Nothing has changed!” In full Maybot malfunction mode, that’s what Theresa May famously said during her manifesto meltdown just a few weeks ago. Something’s changed alright. And it may well mean Britain’s Prime Minister is changed too.

It was 5.52am when it was officially confirmed that the UK now had a hung Parliament (were you up for Southampton Test and Alan Whitehead?), and that May had lost the precious Commons majority that David Cameron had slogged through five years to achieve. Yet just like Cameron’s reckless gamble on an EU referendum, May’s hubristic decision to call a snap election has failed and failed spectacularly.

The woman whom we were told was the very opposite of a gambler ended up trashing her own brand after listening to the siren voices of her advisers and betting the house on a snap poll. Like Cameron, she was a Remainer who played with Eurosceptic fire and ended up getting badly burned. The cautious pragmatist allowed herself to be portrayed both as a Leave-loving zealot and a flip-flopper.

May was a long way from “strong and stable” at her own count in Maidenhead in the early hours, her voice shaky, her eyes flicking about like a lost rabbit. She said it was “incumbent” on “us” to ensure we have a “period of stability”. That sounded very much like her fighting for breathing space, but had a faint hint she could go after a ‘period’. Sources close to her insisted since then that she has “no intention” of resigning, but her fate may not be in her hands.

The Tory ministers are privately saying May has to go, some think she should stay only as ‘caretaker’ PM while a Tory leadership contest takes place. ‘Team Theresa’ looks dead (manifesto man Ben Gummer lost his seat, Amber Rudd’s majority is so tight she can’t be leader, policy chief Nick Timothy is seen as a bearded Rasputin whose own radical ideas did as much damage as Corbyn’s). George Osborne couldn’t hide his glee about the “catastrophic” campaign. Boris Johnson, who may become favourite to take the crown, texted his sister soon after the shock exit poll with the joke ‘MayDay!’ If she is ousted, May’s 330 days in office would be the shortest of any PM since Andrew Bonar Law in 1923.

The fact is that May tried to turn the whole general election into a referendum on herself. She tried asked Ted Heath’s question, ‘Who governs Britain?’ and, just as it did back in 1974, Britain replied ‘Not you!’ In 43 of the marginal seats which she personally visited, Labour held on to 20, took two from the Tories and one seat from the SNP. The Tories gained just five. Her fear of meeting real voters, her unease with small talk, her ‘computer-says-no’ refusal to detail her policies or costings, all seem to have caught up with her.

Britons hate being taken for fools and hate being taken for granted even more. Brenda in Bristol started this campaign with “Not another one! I honestly can’t stand it” and she seemed to speak for the nation. Brits also seem to mistrust Presidential politics and have reverted to good old-fashioned Parliamentary democracy, voting for parties not just leaders. That is just one of the many lessons of the night.