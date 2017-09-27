Waugh Zone Special: Jeremy Corbyn's Conference Speech

Jeremy Corbyn’s central theme today was that Labour represents a “new common sense” and “new consensus” in British politics. Cheekily stealing Tony Blair’s novel prefix (as well as his “many not the few” mantra), this “old” Labour socialist was determined to sound reassuringly reasonable. And his overarching argument was that the public are not just sick of recent Tory cuts, but also the entire “neoliberal” economic model that has dominated the country since the 1980s. Possibly the most significant sentence in the entire 6,000-word speech was this: “2017 may be the year when politics finally caught up with the crash of 2008”.

Declaring “we are now the political mainstream”, the word ‘Left’ or ‘Left-wing’ didn’t cross his lips. Instead, for the first time he admitted that in some ways elections could only be won from the “centre ground”. But the caveat was crucial: “the political centre of gravity isn’t fixed or unmovable, nor is it where the establishment pundits like to think it is”.

It’s worth remembering that Margaret Thatcher, whose private-good-public-bad philosophy was most in Corbyn’s sights, once tried this approach too. Always suspicious of ‘the centre’, she declared after her 1983 landslide that “we have created the new common ground”. I remember too that another Opposition leader once made “a Common Sense Revolution” the key phrase of his conference speech. Yes, William Hague came up with the line in 1999, two years before being buried by a second New Labour landslide. “Common Sense Conservatism” is also a hallowed mantra of the Reaganite Right in the US (where it means cutting taxes and balancing the books), although Donald Trump claimed he invented it last year.

Yet Corbyn was right to say that the centre can shift as “people’s expectations and experiences change and political space is opened up”. The Tories in the last election certainly gave Labour lots of space as they ditched the economy as their key asset and have since shifted on public sector pay, grammar schools, school cuts and maybe even tuition fees. His best line today was about public sector workers, from nurses to teaching assistants: “Everyone praises them. But it is Labour that values them and is prepared to give them the pay rise they deserve”.

Having gone through a crash-course in leadership and oratory (even his friends admit he lacked flair) in the past two years, today’s speech was Corbyn’s best by far. And even his MPs will have been heartened by the attempt to reach out beyond his own tribe, admitting “We need to build a still broader consensus around the priorities we set in the election”. Most of all, he didn’t lose his trademark sensibility, a mix of compassion and empathy. Not many politicians talk of ‘love’ as much as Corbyn, or cite poetry, yet somehow it works.