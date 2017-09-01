Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink driving, Cheshire Police has said.

Rooney, 31, has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on September 18.

PA Wire/PA Images Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink driving

He was arrested around 2am on Friday morning in a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow, police said.

This is near the village of Prestbury, where Rooney has lived with his family for the last 12 years.

The police announcement followed press reports of Rooney’s arrest and claims he had been out drinking and posed for photos with friends.

The press were waiting for Rooney when he left the police station after being charged and followed him as he drove home.

PA Wire/PA Images Cameramen follow a car as it pulls into Rooney's home

PA Wire/PA Images A car goes through the gates of Rooney's home

Rooney, who recently announced his retirement from international football, had been training earlier in the day with Everton.

He rejoined Everton this summer, having left them 13 years ago to play for Manchester United.

He was reportedly at The Bubble Room, an upmarket venue in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, where he was singing along to a band playing Oasis covers.