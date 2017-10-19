6 Ways Men Can Be An Ally To Women In The Battle Against Sexual Harassment

Because, make no mistake, until everyone is an ally, harassment will continue.

But, rather predictably, #notallmen continues to bubble away in the background, as some choose to focus on their own innocence rather than acknowledging the part that they have to play in bringing about reform.

Following the extensive accusations against Harvey-Weinstein , and the rapid growth of the #MeToo movement, it feels like society could finally be about to turn a corner in the fight against sexual harassment.

So what can men be doing if they want to help? HuffPost UK spoke to Katie Russell from the Rape Crisis charity about the best things men can do (and not just for their wives and daughters...).

This advice falls into two stages - managing your reaction and what you can do in the future to prevent more incidents of sexual harassment.

Managing Your Reaction

Don’t make yourself the victim.

Ok, we get it, you might be feeling victimised at the moment because your whole gender is being tarred with the same brush, despite you never having acted in this way.

But now is not the time to feel sorry for yourself, instead play an active role in making sure men help to correct the problem too.

Russell explains: “Women pointing out that male violence against women and girls is a widespread problem that we as a society need to acknowledge and challenge is not the same as telling you you’re violent or abusive simply because you’re a man.

“If that’s the first, or main, way you receive it, you should take time to reflect and explore why you feel like that.”

Acknowledge the scale of this problem.

It is true that being a victim of sexual assault or harassment isn’t exclusively the preserve of women. Men can suffer in this way too. But by refusing to see beyond this (or using it as a defence), you are failing to acknowledge the societal scale of sexual harassment against women.

Russell says: “Perhaps it’s because you’re a victim or survivor of sexual violence or harassment yourself, or know another man or boy who has been, and you feel it’s unfair or simplistic to suggest only women and girls are victimised in this way.

“If that’s the case and you want to disclose your own experiences, that’s valid and important and, yes, you deserve to be heard and supported too.

“But that doesn’t detract from the fact that these things happen almost routinely and on a mass scale to women and girls throughout their lives and that they’re perpetrated overwhelmingly by men.

“That’s an undeniable gender inequality issue that you have the chance to be part of addressing.”

Recognise your own position of privilege.

A large part of #notallmen relies on the argument that not all men have committed sexual assault, harass or intimidate women, which of course is true. But that position neglects to understand that just because you as an individual haven’t acted in this way, that doesn’t mean other people haven’t on a regular basis.

“Perhaps you feel defensive because you’ve never perpetrated sexual violence and harassment, but you’ve seen it or heard other men talk about it and never intervened or challenged your peers, and you feel conflicted about that,” says Russell.