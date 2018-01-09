January is a time when many parents are thinking about big changes they plan on making in 2018, and if a new home is on your agenda then you’re probably bracing yourself for the stress of sorting contracts and organising removal vans. As you pack the toys into boxes, you may be looking at your kids with a little bit of envy - oh how you wish you had someone to do all your box packing for you - but make no mistake, they may be as stressed about the process as you are. A change of scene is obviously a huge upheaval for everyone - especially if it has come because of a breakdown or change in family circumstances - and many children will find moving house unsettling and full of uncertainty. Cathy Ranson, editor of ChannelMum says: “Moving home is among the most stressful things an adult can do, and maybe even more so for a child.”

Tijana87 via Getty Images

Obviously this is not a reason to stay put, especially when a move might mean more space, a garden, better schools, or a hundred other factors that improve your child’s wellbeing long term. So how do you overcome the issues that might arise in the short term when moving house, to make this a positive experience for your children? What issues might arise? Worrying About Loss Amanda Gummer, child psychologist and founder of Fundamentally Children, says: “Children may focus on what they are losing [friends, schools, teachers, their bedroom], rather than what they are gaining, when moving to a new house.” Feeling Excluded “They may also feel excluded, so do what you can to get your child involved in the move,” says Gummer. “Ask if there is anything they’d like in the new house, and take them to visit it before moving in (they may love it and then a lot of possible anxiety about ‘what if I hate the new house?’ will be avoided).” Not Telling You How They Feel Gummer cautions that even if your children seem excited on the surface, underneath they may have worries. “Remember all children will react differently to an imminent house move,” she advises. Small Worries Can Grow Ranson adds: “Small things can become big things. Maybe they’re worried about leaving friends, or worried about where they’re going to sleep, and this can spiral.”

Predrag Vuckovic via Getty Images