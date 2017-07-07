7 Ways To Keep A Sleep Routine During School Holidays

Siobhan Freegard, founder of ChannelMum told HuffPost UK: “Keeping a sleep routine over summer can be really tough. Light nights, heat, holidays and excitement about not being at school can make even the best sleeper spring wide awake at strange times!”

But for children , going to bed late and then sleeping in for hours on end can be really disruptive to the sleep routine that you’ve worked all year to get right.

For parents one of the best things about holidays is catching up on much-needed rest.

So if you’re struggling to maintain your child’s sleep routine, here are seven tips from experts on how to make sure back to school in September isn’t a nightmare.

1. Have a regular wakeup time.

Undoubtedly one of the best things is not needing to set an alarm, but this can be troublesome for children.

Vicki Dawson, CEO of The Children’s Sleep Charity, said: “Make sure that they get up at the same time each day, even at the weekends. Having a regular wake up time is important in order to strengthen your child’s body clock.”

This doesn’t have to be as early as it is during term-time, but making sure it is consistent is key here.

2. Keep the routine familiar, even away from home.

Keeping a familiar routine also applies if you’re going away on holiday, as unfamiliar environments can make it more difficult for children to settle at night.

Freegard said: “Keep to the same routine you follow outside of summer - bath, story and so on. [Your] children take their cue from you.”

And if you are going on holiday, Freegard recommends taking familiar items like a favourite teddy or sleeping pod so children are comforted and know these are their sleep signals.

3. Have a wind-down period before bed (without screens).

If you are struggling to keep your child’s routine fairly consistent, despite them seeming tired, make sure you aren’t allowing them to do more activities or have screen-time later than you normally would do.

“Plan wind-down time in the hour leading up to bedtime. Hand-to-eye co-ordination activities are helpful such as jigsaws, colouring and craft activities. Avoid screens in the hour before bedtime, they interfere with the production of the sleep hormone melatonin making it harder to nod off,” said Dawson.

4. Make sure they are not overheating during the night.

If you manage to get them down on time but struggling to keep them there through the night (both at home during a heatwave or abroad), you might want to check that they aren’t getting too hot.

Freegard said: “If the heat is so intense your child needs to nap in the day then go to bed a little later, let them. Hotter countries follow this sleep pattern.”