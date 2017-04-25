9 Ways To Tell If Someone Is Flirting With You

Admittedly Brits are not known for romantic sensibilities, ability to master small talk or charm each other into bed with poetry and prose.

Instead we always tended to opt for swipe right, 10 pints of dutch courage, and awkwardly shuffling out of their house before they wake up.

But it seems that now we have become so out of touch with our romantic side that we can’t even tell when people are flirting with us – that is, after men shared their most toe-curling experiences of missed signals on a Reddit thread.