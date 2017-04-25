All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    25/04/2017 13:31 BST

    9 Ways To Tell If Someone Is Flirting With You

    Take notes.

    Admittedly Brits are not known for romantic sensibilities, ability to master small talk or charm each other into bed with poetry and prose. 

    Instead we always tended to opt for swipe right, 10 pints of dutch courage, and awkwardly shuffling out of their house before they wake up. 

    But it seems that now we have become so out of touch with our romantic side that we can’t even tell when people are flirting with us – that is, after men shared their most toe-curling experiences of missed signals on a Reddit thread. 

    wundervisuals via Getty Images

    So just to re-cap, these are the nine signs that someone probably wants to get in your pants.

    1. They laugh at all your jokes, even the really crap ones.

    2. They reply to all your texts, even when you’re being a complete bore.

    3. They ask to spend time with you alone, on a daily basis.

    4. They come to terrible social occasions just because they know you will be there.

    5. They have tried to hug you in a handshake situation more than once.

    6. They get drunk and put the heart emoji all over your Instagram.

    7. They make time for you even when they are really busy and have zero seconds to spare. 

    8. They drop such unsubtle hints that even your mum notices. 

    9. They tell you they really fancy you. 

    MORE:Sexdating and relationshipsrelationshipUKlife

    Conversations