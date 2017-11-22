Now if you’re one of those people that (incorrectly) believes Coldplay are a bit ‘meh’ then we’ve got some great news. Scientists have discovered that some simple magnetic stimulation to the front of the brain can correct your mistaken views and open you up to the beautiful realisation that they are in fact one of the greatest bands of the last 100-years.

Mauricio Santana via Getty Images

We know what you’re thinking. This definitely sounds like something that’s more at home in a Victorian science-fiction novel but we’re happy to announce that it’s actually completely true. Researchers from the Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital of McGill University have discovered that it is in fact possible to increase or decrease our enjoyment of music by enhancing or disrupting certain brain circuits. We’ve learnt in the past that listening to music we enjoy activates ares of the brain linked to reward anticipation and surprise called fronto-striatal circuits. What we’ve not explored however is whether these circuits are actually essential to our love of music or if it can in fact be tweaked. In order to test this theory the team used a non-invasive technique called transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). This sends magnetic pulses to either stimulate or inhibit specific parts of the brain. In this case the team used TMS to stimulate the fronto-striatal circuits.