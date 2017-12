Pavan Amara set up the My Body Back Project in 2014 to help women who have experienced sexual violence learn to love and care for their bodies again. In this vlog, Pavan talks about the importance of creating safe spaces for women to learn to reconnect with their bodies and how much more there is to be done.

Something Pavan hopes to address is the lack of these spaces outside of London. To help achieve this, MBB are launching a new clinic in Scotland in early 2018.