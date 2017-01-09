We Should 'Grow Up' And Stop Capitalising On The NHS Crisis, Labour MP Says

Peter Macdiarmid via Getty Images Caroline Flint

Labour should “grow up” and stop capitalising on NHS crises, the party’s former Health Minister Caroline Flint has said.

Flint told the BBC’s Today Programme that focusing on times when the Health Service is under extreme pressure was “not winning an election for Labour”.

“It’s always about ‘crisis... the NHS is on its knees’” she said.

The Labour MP said that while it it was important for Labour to hold the Government to account, cross-party consensus was needed on the issue.

Carl Court via Getty Images Jeremy Hunt

On Friday the British Red Cross said the NHS was facing a “humanitarian crisis” as hospitals and ambulance services struggled to keep up with rising demand.

This followed the deaths of two patients after long waits on trolleys in hospital corridors.

Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the Government policy of “systematically underfunding” the NHS was to blame for the crisis, which saw patients “languishing on trolleys and in ambulance queues”.

“The Red Cross being called in to help in our hospitals is just the latest staggering example of how the NHS is now being pushed to breaking point. For the Red Cross to brand the situation a ‘humanitarian crisis’ should be a badge of shame for Government ministers,” he said.

Jeremy Corbyn said the health service was at “breaking point”.

“This is a national scandal - and Theresa May and Jeremy Hunt have to take both responsibility and urgent action to tackle it,” he said.

A Department of Health spokesperson said:

“Winter is always a very busy time for the NHS and so to support staff working hard on the front line, we have put in place comprehensive plans earlier than ever, supported by an extra £400 million of funding to help the service cope with additional demand.”

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt is due to make a statement on the crisis on Monday.