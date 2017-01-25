Imagine a world where electricity can be produced virtually limitlessly without harming the environment.

This is the promise of nuclear fusion technology. By harnessing the same reaction that powers the Sun, it could usher in a new era of energy generation.

Now a British physicist has laid out his audacious vision for feeding this very same nuclear fusion power into the UK grid as soon as 2030.

At the International Energy Agency in Paris, Tokamak Energy’s CEO David Kingham revealed today that the firm’s reactor is set to start operating this spring, and that a commercial prototype will be built within the next 10 years.

Tokamak’s timelines are among the most ambitious of any firm working towards nuclear fusion.

Researchers at Iter, a £13 billion international project based in France, are aiming for 2050, and even they have faced setbacks.