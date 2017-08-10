After more than a month’s worth of rain fell in some parts of England yesterday, you may be thinking we’re due some of that summer sun everyone’s always talking about.

Despite it being August, heavy downpours brought flash-flooding in East Yorkshire and north-east Lincolnshire on Wednesday, with water 3-feet deep in some parts.

Meanwhile, yellow weather warnings were in place in London and the South East, with showers leading to localised flooding, travel disruption and poor driving conditions.

Ah, the great British summertime.