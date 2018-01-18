Flying debris could be a danger to life as winds of up to 75 miles per hour batter Britain, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for much of England and Wales overnight, urging commuters to expect delays and cancellations this morning (Thursday) as gusts affect rail, road and ferry services.

Overhead electric wires have already been damaged by Wolverhampton and Stafford, while a number of delays have been announced at Manchester and Birmingham.

Wind speeds of between 50 and 60 miles per hour are likely “quite widely”, the weather service said, but could reach speeds of up to 75 miles per hour across western coastal districts, Lincolnshire and East Anglia.