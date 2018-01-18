Flying debris could be a danger to life as winds of up to 75 miles per hour batter Britain, forecasters have warned.
The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for much of England and Wales overnight, urging commuters to expect delays and cancellations this morning (Thursday) as gusts affect rail, road and ferry services.
Overhead electric wires have already been damaged by Wolverhampton and Stafford, while a number of delays have been announced at Manchester and Birmingham.
Wind speeds of between 50 and 60 miles per hour are likely “quite widely”, the weather service said, but could reach speeds of up to 75 miles per hour across western coastal districts, Lincolnshire and East Anglia.
This could lead to power cuts, bridge closures and damage to buildings.
Western coasts should also expect to see large waves, with beach material thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. The weather warning is in place until 9am.
Meanwhile, drivers in Scotland and northern England have been warned to take “extreme caution” after snow and ice created a tough situation on the roads.
Last night, a “do not travel” warning was issued to motorists as snow storms hit parts of the UK for a third day.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place across the region until 11am, with ice posing a “hazard” to drivers and pedestrians.
A further few centimetres of snow is likely across some of the high ground in western Scotland, the Met Office said.
The warnings come after motorists were stuck in their cars overnight on Tuesday, with mountain rescue teams drafted in to check on those trapped in the bitter conditions.
Wintry conditions have also seen widespread school closures across Scotland, with schools across the Scottish Borders keeping their gates closed again today.