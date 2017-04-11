If you’re in the process of planning a wedding, Pinterest is your friend.

The site is a creative mecca, jam-packed with inspiration on everything from dresses to venues and of course, our favourite subject, food.

Undoubtably, one of the best parts of planning a wedding is having an excuse to try sample menus before the big day, but there’s a lot of options out there.

If you’re struggling to whittle things down, the 2017 Pinterest Wedding Report details the trends that have received an increasing amount of attention this year.

So if you want to have a wedding that’s seriously on trend, these are the options to consider.

Drip Cakes

Don’t get us wrong, we loved the stylish yet simplistic naked wedding cakes of 2016 that left all layers completely exposed, but we missed icing goddamnit.

Thankfully, drip cakes are set to take 2017 by storm and they manage to make frosting look stylish. Better yet, if you’re making your own cake (or enlisting the help of a friend) this look isn’t hard to recreate at home.