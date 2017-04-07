A mum has appealed to users on Mumsnet to ask whether her baby name choice is a bit “too weird”.

The mum, who goes by Cheesecake7, said she heard the name on Channel 4’s ‘Mutiny’, but wanted others’ opinions.

“Bligh - I love it, but worried it’s too strange,” she wrote.

“Also would it be even stranger to use it for a girl when it is a boys’ (though very uncommon) name? Or should I just forget it altogether?”