Wendy Williams fought back tears as she paid tribute to Manchester bombing victim Martyn Hett, during her US show on Tuesday (30 May). The host explained that Martyn was a fan who had been due to be in the audience for filming this week, before he died following last Monday’s (22 May) terror attack. As a tribute to Martyn, Wendy also left an empty chair in the audience.

She said: “One of the things you might have noticed today is that there’s an empty chair. It’s there for a reason. “You remember the Manchester bombing from last week? There were 22 innocent people killed. “One of those people was a 29-year-old Wendy watcher by the name of Martyn Hett. “Martyn, he was supposed to be in our Wendy audience yesterday and today. He saved for two years to have a fabulous time in New York and come to our show. “He called it a trip of a lifetime on his social media and he was really popular on Twitter and he had his own pop culture website and he’s remembered as a man who loved life, like all my people.

