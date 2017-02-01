There isn’t a mother alive who hasn’t felt the tugs of mum guilt at some point or another.

Writer Melissa Radke who posts funny parenting videos to her Facebook page isn’t any different, but after letting her two kids Remi, 10, and Rocco, 8, sleep in her bed, she took to the social media platform to share a little bit more about the things she felt guilty about.

Some gems include: “Because I’ve been out of laundry detergent and I give zero craps” and “I’ve missed two of my daughter’s dentist appointments and zero of my hair appointments.”