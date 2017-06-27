Police in Birmingham have come under fire from “horrified” parents after primary school children were encouraged to brandish replica guns on a firing range during a school trip.

Year 3 students from Kings Norton Primary School in Birmingham were invited to the West Midlands Police firearms training facility in Aston after the children wrote to officers thanking them for keeping people safe during recent terror attacks.

But the visit sparked controversy among some parents after the children, aged between seven and eight, were pictured pretending to shoot fake pistols and machine guns at targets.

SWNS.com West Midlands Police caused controversy after primary school children were encouraged to brandish fake guns

Responding to the photo, which West Midlands Police shared on Twitter, one ex Met Police traffic management officer said the image made him “uncomfortable”.

“Engagement is great, but feel uncomfortable seeing this in a firearms training unit,” Simon Wickers wrote. “Guns are a necessity, but not one to celebrate perhaps?”

Other parents also shared their concerns:

I do very much thank you guys for what you do but must admit I'm a bit horrified by this picture — Sarah Massey (@sarahma50398302) June 25, 2017

Mmmmmm kids with guns like that ... is that a good lesson? Great to see engagement though... — Philip Ingram (@PhilipIngMBE) June 24, 2017

One parent named David told the Daily Mail that the exercise “sends out the wrong message”.

“Explaining to children about why there are police carrying guns on the streets is one thing but actually getting them to pose up laughing while pretending to fire these weapons at, who? Terrorists?”

SWNS.com Parents complained they were 'horrified' by the photos

He continued: “The police even put out a press release on the internet, entitled “Ready, aim...smile!” I’m sorry but I don’t see anything remotely cheerful about raising a gun.

“What it does is glamorise guns and makes shooting terrorists nothing more than a game.”

But others praised the force for engaging children and showing them the work police do:

Excellent photo of the police showing kids what they do in a fun and interactive way. — dave 52% jenkins (@ishumacon) June 27, 2017

Great work @KingsNortonNHT ! Community engagement at its best! Important to show kids the dangers of guns & the role cops play to #protect 👮 — Sean Harrison (@SeanH_999) June 27, 2017

Great for all involved. We need more of this 👍🏻My 6 year old would love it 😍 — Dan (@DanmillsDan) June 27, 2017

The school’s deputy head teacher Dawn Chapman said the visit was intended to make sure students did not feel scared after seeing police with guns in the wake of the Manchester and London terror attacks.

She continued: “It was a lovely surprise for us to be invited to the police base and the pupils had a fantastic time, especially on the range and using the sirens and flashing lights − as you’d expect the noisy things proved particularly popular!

“Quite a few of the children said how they’d like to be police officers. So who knows, perhaps in the future they may be the ones giving children a guided tour around a police station.”

SWNS.com The trip was organised after children thanked officers for looking after them during recent terror attacks

During the trip, pupils were also given the chance to dress up in riot gear and question officers about what’s its like being in the police force.

In a post on the West Midlands Police website, Sergeant Mike Dunbar said the force wants children “to feel at ease approaching and speaking to our officers”.

“You can see from the photos and from the looks on the kids’ faces on the day that they all had a wonderful time − they were our VIPs for the day and it was a pleasure to host them.