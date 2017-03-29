Westminster Attack Victim Aysha Frade Was 'Our Guardian Angel', Say Family

The family of 44-year-old Aysha Frade, who was killed in last Wednesday’s Westminster terror attack, have paid tribute to their “guardian angel” who was “ripped away from our lives in the cruellest and most cowardly of ways”.
The Spanish teacher was one of four people killed during Khalid Masood’s 82-second murderous rampage last Wednesday.
In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, her family said she will “always be remembered as our guardian angel who never shied away from facing up to bullies”.
It said:
“Our beloved Aysha; caring daughter, loving sister, amazing wife, irreplaceable aunt, thoughtful, supportive friend and the best and coolest of mummies.
“You were ripped away from our lives in the cruellest and most cowardly of ways. We now pray that you guide and protect not only us, but all of London, from further evil.
“You will always be remembered as our guardian angel who never shied away from facing up to bullies.
“There are no words to even begin to describe the crushing pain and eternal void left in our hearts.”
Aysha’s family hailed from Betanzos near the Galician city of La Coruna, but she was born in the UK and lived with her Portuguese husband, John. She was a teacher at DLD College, near Westminster.
Police are continuing to question a 30-year-old man; a woman has been released on bail, while 10 have now been released with no further action.