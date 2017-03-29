Westminster Attack Victim Aysha Frade Was 'Our Guardian Angel', Say Family

The family of 44-year-old Aysha Frade, who was killed in last Wednesday’s Westminster terror attack, have paid tribute to their “guardian angel” who was “ripped away from our lives in the cruellest and most cowardly of ways”.

The Spanish teacher was one of four people killed during Khalid Masood’s 82-second murderous rampage last Wednesday.

In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, her family said she will “always be remembered as our guardian angel who never shied away from facing up to bullies”.