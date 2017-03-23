LATEST: The so-called Islamic State group has said that the London attacker was a “soldier of the Islamic State”.



Eight people have been arrested in London and Birmingham on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts by detectives investigating the Westminster attack.

The three women and five men were held overnight and this morning, Scotland Yard said, as five people remain in critical condition and two have life threatening injuries after Wednesday’s attack left four people dead.

The attacker killed two people, a Spanish teacher and American tourist, as he drove a 4X4 down Westminster bridge before he fatally stabbed a police officer in the grounds of parliament and was fatally shot.

Those arrested are: A 39-year-old woman was arrested at an address in east London on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts. A 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were arrested at an address in Birmingham. A 26-year-old woman and three men aged 28, 27 and 26, were arrested at a separate address in Birmingham. A 58-year-old man was also arrested this morning at a separate address in Birmingham on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts. Police are still searching a property in Carmarthenshire, three in Birmingham and one in east London.

Police originally said five people had died in the attack but revised this down to four.

Those who died were a woman in her 40s named as Aysha Frade, an American tourist called Kurt Cochran who was visiting with his wife, PC Keith Palmer and the attacker, named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Speaking this morning, Theresa May confirmed those injured included 12 Britons, three French children, two Romanians, four South Koreans, two Greeks, and one each from Germany, Poland, Ireland, China, Italy and the United States.

Three police officers were also hurt, two of them seriously.

Before Masood was named, May also said the attacker was a British citizen who was known to the police and security services.

She added he was a “peripheral” figure, adding: “He was not part of the current intelligence picture”.

Police said Masood had several convictions but none for terrorism. His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last conviction was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.

He “not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack”, police added.

Armed police swooped on a flat in Hagley Road in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham overnight.

The second floor flat and surrounding area were cordoned off.