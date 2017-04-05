The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among those paying their respects at a service of remembrance on Wednesday for those who lost their lives in the Westminster attack. The Service of Hope, held in Westminster Abbey, close to where the attack took place on 22 March, celebrated the lives of those killed during terrorist Khalid Masood rampage and the unity of Londoners in the aftermath.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a Service of Hope at Westminster Abbey

AP/PA Images Prince Harry also attended the service

Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Metropolitan Police Acting Commissioner Craig Mackey and London Mayor Sadiq Khan were also among the congregation. The BBC reported that the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend John Hall, praised the response of the people of London to the attack. He highlighted the actions of those who gathered in Trafalgar Square and those - mainly Muslim women - who gathered in a chain on Westminster Bridge to show their solidarity in the wake of the attack.

AP/PA Images Injured US tourist Melissa Cochran, whose husband Kurt Cohran was killed in the attack, at the service

PA Wire/PA Images Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Commons Speaker John Bercow are seen at the Service of Hope

According to the Mirror, he told the congregation: “We are all affected by the attack a fortnight ago on Westminster Bridge and at the gates of the Palace of Westminster, and we are all left bewildered and disturbed. “But our sense of loss and diminishment is paled by comparison with that of the families of those who died: Aysha Frade, Kurt Cochran and Leslie Rhodes on the bridge, and Police Constable Keith Palmer on duty at the gates of Parliament, and all those who were injured. “Our hearts go out to them in sympathy and prayer and love.” Prince William read the parable of the Good Samaritan, while Sadiq Khan recited a Muslim prayer. The national anthem was also sung and candles lit.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Prince William lays a wreath in memory of those who lost their lives