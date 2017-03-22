Warning: This article contains images readers may find upsetting.

A Foreign Office minister has been photographed trying to resuscitate a police officer killed during the attack on Westminster.

Tobias Ellwood, Conservative MP for Bournemouth East, was seen performing CPR on PC Keith Palmer in the grounds of Parliament.

The photographs show Ellwood, a former armed serviceman with The Royal Green Jackets, with blood across his face. His brother, Jon, died in the 2002 Bali bombings.