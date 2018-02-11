Westminster Council To Ask Wealthy Residents For Voluntary Tax To Help Homeless

The wealthiest residents in one of the country’s richest boroughs will be asked to pay a voluntary ‘tax’ to help the young, homeless and lonely.

Westminster Council will write to those living in the area’s most expensive properties to make an extra voluntary contribution on top of their council tax to help pay for local projects.

The scheme is expected to be given the green light after a consultation in which more than 400 people said they would support the initiative.

Council tax rates, which are among the lowest in the country, have been frozen.

But letters will be sent to homeowners in the highest council tax bracket – Band H – asking them to pay an extra £833.