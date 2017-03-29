The family of the woman who was filmed falling into the River Thames following last week’s terror attack have said they are “overwhelmed by the love, support and respect” shown for her.

Andreea Cristea, a Romanian tourist, was on the bridge at the moment Khalid Masood drove his car into a crowd of people last Wednesday, killing three people.

Footage from the moment of the attack shows a person falling into the Thames.

She was later identified as Cristea, who was on a short break to London with her boyfriend Andrei Burnaz, who was reportedly planning on proposing to her later that day.