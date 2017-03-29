Thousands of people gathered on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday to mark a week since the London terror attack that killed four people. Police officers and representatives from many communities and religious groups stood side by side to remember those injured during Khalid Masood’s 82-second rampage. The central London bridge was closed to traffic and the thousands of people in attendance fell silent at 2.40pm, the moment the 52-year-old began his assault last week.

PA Wire/PA Images Superintendent Jon Williams (centre) joins a vigil held on Westminster Bridge in London, exactly a week since the Westminster terror attack took place.

Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images A vigil is held on Westminster Bridge in London, exactly a week since the Westminster terror attack took place.

Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images A police office lays flowers at a vigil held on Westminster Bridge in London.

The show of solidarity comes as an inquest into the deaths of American Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, Aysha Frade, 44 and PC Keith Palmer, 48 is due to begin. Masood, 52, was shot dead by armed police after stabbing Palmer in the Palace of Westminster’s cobbled forecourt.

Impressive march of solidarity on Westminster Bridge! (Hope it's not a brexit protest march...) pic.twitter.com/Z2EkR1OqU0 — Alexander Woolf (@woolfalexander) March 29, 2017

Representatives from a variety of faiths stood together on the bridge.

Deputy commissioner Craig Mackey said: “This afternoon is about remembering the victims of last week’s events. “Our thoughts, our prayers go out to those who were affected by the events last week. “I would urge you, if you get time, to go onto the bridge, talk to Londoners, talk and get a feel for this great city and how it’s come together in responding to these events.”

Sky News Thousands of people gathered on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday.

Organisers said the event showed “we will not be divided. Linking all nations, faiths, orientation and sexes”. Photos of those travelling to the vigil were shared online, with members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK seen wearing blue T-shirts that read “I am a Muslim, ask me anything”.