Residents near the Weybridge Health Centre were given refuge inside St James’ Parish Church after being told to leave their homes for safety reasons.

Scores of people were evacuated from their homes in the middle of the night after a fire tore through a hospital building in Surrey.

Nearly a dozen fire crews are tackling the blaze at the building, a multi-purpose medical centre.

The fire, which witnesses said took hold “extremely quickly”, started at around 11.45pm on Tuesday - several hours after the building closed for the day.

Matt Leisegang, who was evacuated from his home around 100 metres from the blaze, said he heard a “loud bang” and saw the top floor of the building “engulfed”.

The 28-year-old told the Press Association: “It was about 11.45pm when my wife woke me up and said there was a fire at the hospital.

“We heard people shouting outside and went to look through the window. We saw what was happening and ran down to see if we could help.

“That’s when I saw the left side of the roof was in flames already.

“Within about 15 minutes, the whole of the roof was alight.