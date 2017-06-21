This is What Happens If You Chase The Google Street View Car

It has been a whole decade since Google first launched its ‘Street View’ project.

Since then the mapping tool has helped us see over five million miles of roads; the depths of Amazon rainforest, the bottom of the ocean, and even the Loch Ness monster.

There have also been some things that were not meant to be made public (oops).

But now one American man has made himself internet famous after he saw the Google car driving around his neighbourhood and decided to chase it.