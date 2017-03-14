People Explain What It Feels Like To Fall In Love

If you’re not sure if you’ve got a crush or if you’ve found The One, read on and prepare to feel warm and fuzzy inside.

On Reddit , people have been sharing what it feels like to fall in love.

There’s a big difference between love and lust as anyone who’s felt the real deal will tell you.

“You think about the person all the time. You see their face in a crowd. You hear a song and think of them. You want to be with them every free minute.”

- sstrayer

“Terrifying and amazing.”

- kingale54

“You feel safe when you’re with them. When they kiss you, you feel warm inside. You always think of them. All of a sudden, the decisions you make don’t just affect your life but also their’s. You get sad when they leave, even though you guys spent the entire day together. You realise all of the other relationships you had before didn’t work out for a reason.”

- captyoyogirl

“It’s so good and so horrible at the same time. Nothing quite like it.”

- iwaspeachykeen

“You simply make time for them, and make sacrifices. If you are not willing to make sacrifices, it is not love. You miss them less than an hour after you leave.”

- brxson

“You feel giddy and happy when you see them. You just want to squeeze them tight and never let go.”

- Kissandcontrol22

“Every time you come in contact with them is like the feeling when food arrives at your table after you haven’t eaten all day, like when you get in bed, about to go to sleep when you have two weeks off after.”

- ijekster

“Their smile makes you feel as if you were freezing cold and just sat down on a heating pad. It’s an instant warmth you feel from within, and it makes you smile too.”

- somedude456

“Pretty scary because you realise that you care more about this person’s needs than your own. At least I do. When I realised I’d do almost anything for her I felt scared but also pretty good.”

- medisinogpsykiatri

“It’s like going home on a Friday afternoon to enjoy your weekend. No stress, just relief, relaxation, and the thought that you’re going to be spending it with someone who feels you’re the most important thing in the world to them because that’s how you feel about them. There is no better feeling than falling asleep next to my girlfriend late at night and thinking how lucky I am to have fallen in love with such an amazing person.”

- Saricc

“True love is that you are just happy seeing them happy.”

- Sweetragnarok

“When you feel like a billion butterflies rush through your body when she’s mentioned, when you randomly think of how she’s doing at this moment and it makes you smile, when she tells you she loves you and you feel safe in her hands, when you want to get closer to her than physically possible. It sounds cliché as fuck, but if it will actually happen - you will know.”

- timopomer