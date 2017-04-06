Expectant mums will usually get two scans during their pregnancy, but some opt to have a 4D scan as well during the nine months.

So what is a 4D scan, what are they like and why do couples get them?

We headed to The Scan Clinic in London and followed a couple, Roxana and Dan Bracken, who were having a scan with their first child.

The couple have had three previous miscarriages and wanted to have a scan for reassurance and connection to their daughter.

“We had a really tough time getting pregnant, well not getting, staying pregnant,” the mum-to-be told The Huffington Post UK.

“So when we reached the mark where we could have a 4D scan, we really wanted to experience seeing our baby and what she looked like.”