But what is a hung parliament and what could this mean for our future government?

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is a hung parliament?

A hung parliament means that no single political party has managed to secure an absolute majority of the seats in the House of Commons.

There are 650 seats in the commons, meaning that a party must win 326 seats to secure an absolute majority.

What happens if there is a hung parliament?

When a parliament is hung then the incumbent prime minister stays in office until it can be decided who will attempt to form a new government.

If a party fails to win the majority of seats, they can choose to form either a coalition or rule as a minority government.

Being a minority government can be challenging as the ruling party is still reliant on the support of smaller parties to pass legislation.

Alternatively, a coalition can be formed.

Has there ever been a hung parliament in the UK?

Yes. Most recently the Conservatives under David Cameron failed to secure a majority in the 2010 General Election.

That year the Tories only managed to win 306 seats - 20 seats short of the required amount.

Labour, led by Gordon Brown, lost its overall majority after 13 years in power.