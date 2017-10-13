Toy shops are often a nightmare for parents because while your child might want to take home everything they lay their eyes on, your bank balance won’t look pretty if you do.

So have you ever thought about heading to a toy library?

Operating just like a normal library, parents can borrow toys to take home and bring them back when their child wants something new.

To celebrate Libraries Week (9-14 October), we headed down to Lewisham Toy Library in south east London to find out what it’s like.

The library is a child’s idea of heaven. It’s home to more than 2,000 toys - suitable for all ages - and currently has more than 500 members.

Parents and children can choose up to five toys and take them home for four weeks to enjoy, before bringing them back to swap for new ones.