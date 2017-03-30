Women who suffer fertility problems will be offered different treatments depending on what’s causing the problem.

However one of the most common fertility medicines on the NHS is clomifene, a medicine that encourages the monthly release of an egg in women who don’t ovulate regularly or who can’t at all.

Clomifene (which is often referred to by the brand name Clomid) is usually prescribed to women who have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Using the fertility drug can also result in a greater chance of having twins.

We spoke to Dr Geeta Nargund, medical director of CREATE Fertility and Dr Kim Clugston, fertility expert at DuoFertility to find out more about the fertility treatment option.