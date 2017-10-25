What Is DVT? Symptoms And Prevention

If left untreated, about one in 10 people with a DVT will develop a pulmonary embolism. A pulmonary embolism causes:

“Clots can limit the flow of blood in the veins causing pain and swelling. If the clot dislodges there is a danger of it travelling to the lungs, blocking the blood supply there (pulmonary embolism) and causing breathing problems. Not all blood clots cause DVT as your body usually absorbs them gradually.”

“DVT in the lower leg or thigh is the most common, although the arms and pelvis can also be at risk,” says Jay Brewer, Professional Head of Clinical Wellbeing at Nuffield Health .

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a blood clot that develops within a major vein in the body.

What are the symptoms of DVT?

In some cases, there may be no symptoms.

If symptoms do occur they can include:

Pain, swelling and tenderness in one of your legs (usually your calf)

A heavy ache in the affected area

Warm skin in the area of the clot

Red skin, particularly at the back of your leg below the knee

DVT usually (although not always) affects one leg. The pain may be worse when you bend your foot upward towards your knee.

What are the risks of DVT happening to me?

Each year, DVT affects around one person in every 1,000 in the UK. Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) sometimes occurs for no apparent reason. But factors that may contribute to a higher chance of DVT are:

Your age. Your risk increases over the age of 40.

Smoking.

You or a close relative have previously been affected by DVT

Taking the combined pill or HRT. Oestrogen causes the blood to clot a bit more easily than normal, so your risk of getting DVT is slightly increased.

Pregnancy. Your blood clots more easily during pregnancy. It’s the body’s way of preventing too much blood being lost during childbirth. DVT and pulmonary embolism affect about one in 100,000 women of childbearing age, so they’re still rare. But pregnant women are up to 10 times more likely to develop thrombosis than non-pregnant women of the same age. A clot can form at any stage of pregnancy and up to six weeks after the birth.

You’re overweight or obese.

Blood vessel damage. If the wall of a blood vessel is damaged through injury such as broken bones or severe muscle damage, it may become narrowed or blocked, which can cause a blood clot to form.

You have a medical condition that causes your blood to clot more easily than normal. These conditions include cancer (treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy can increase this risk further), heart disease and lung disease, infectious conditions, such as hepatitis and inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Your mobility is restricted, for example, after an operation, because of an illness or injury, or during a long journey. When you’re inactive your blood flow can slow down considerably and fluid tends to collect in the lower parts of your body, often in your lower legs. This is usually nothing to worry about because when you start to move, your blood flow increases and moves evenly around your body. Swollen ankles and legs are common on long flights and not due to DVT.

“The human body was designed for movement, not to stay still. Prolonged sitting - staying in one position for a long period of time - adds to the static load on our musculoskeletal system and prevents effective circulation of blood through your body,” says Jay Brewer.

So how do I reduce my risk my DVT when I’m travelling?

Move around. “The key thing to remember during long flights is to stay as mobile as possible and avoid sitting in a particularly cramped position for long hours during flights,” says Mr Obiekezie Agu, consultant vascular surgeon at the The Harley Street Clinic’s Vascular Centre.

“Venous blood flow is relatively slow and susceptible to thrombosis following prolonged inactivity. Leg veins are therefore reliant on activity and movement to help the blood flow correctly