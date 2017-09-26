Millions of people use homeopathy around the world, despite it being advised against by various medical and science bodies. Most recently, the European Academies’ Science Advisory Council (EASAC) issued a damning report on the so-called benefits of homeopathy. The council said claims for homeopathy are “implausible” and “inconsistent with established scientific concepts”, warning that promoting homeopathy may pose harm to patients who delay medical treatment in favour of an alternative cure. It has since called for greater regulation of homeopathic products.

hoja_viva via Getty Images

What is homeopathy? Homeopathy is an alternative form of medicine used to treat both acute and chronic conditions - remedies can be given as pills, capsules or tinctures (liquid extracts made from herbs). It is based on a series of ideas developed in the 1790s by a German doctor called Samuel Hahnemann. One of the main ideas is that ‘like cures like’, so any substance which could produce symptoms in a healthy person could cure similar symptoms in a person who is sick. For example, onions make your eyes water and your nose burn when you chop them. So, if you’re experiencing hay fever - where the symptoms are watering eyes and a burning nose - many homeopathy websites argue that a treatment made from onion could (in theory) relieve it. Another idea from Hahnemann is that highly diluted substances are better for treating ailments. It’s believed giving the smallest amount of medicine can prompt a better healing response in the body, with fewer risks of side effects. The British Homeopathic Association says: “The holistic nature of homeopathy means each person is treated as an unique individual and their body, mind, spirit and emotions are all considered in the management and prevention of disease. Taking all these factors into account, a homeopath will select the most appropriate medicine based on the individual’s specific symptoms and personal level of health to stimulate their own healing ability.” There is no legal regulation of homeopathic practitioners in the UK currently.