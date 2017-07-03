'Kittenfishing' Is The Online Dating Trend You've Probably Experienced Without Realising

Most of us are guilty of presenting the best versions of ourselves online, but take it too far and you could be accused of ‘kittenfishing’.

Coined by dating app Hinge, kittenfishing is latest dating term defined as “the phenomenon of well-intentioned dating app users presenting themselves in an unrealistically positive light”.

While those who engage in catfishing lure people into relationships through false personas, the perpetrators of kittenfishing may not even be aware they’re doing it.

But that’s not to say kittenfishing isn’t problematic.

If you’re the victim of kittenfishing, you’ll likely be left disappointed after a first date. If you’re the perpetrator, you can kiss a second date goodbye.