What Is May Day And Why Do We Have A Bank Holiday?

Traditionally, May Day is celebrated on 1 May, but in the UK the bank holiday is held on the first Monday of the month.

By happy coincidence, this year the bank holiday falls on Monday 1 May (last year it was on the 2 May.)

While for many, May Day is simply associated with the chance to have a lie-in, the day also has a tradition of political protest.

May Day Protests

In the UK, May Day has recently become linked to International Workers’ Day, known as Labour Day in some other countries.

This is a celebration of labourers and the working classes and in recent years has seen large-scale protests organised by the anti-capitalist movement in cities including London, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

In 2000, protests in London saw a statue of Winston Churchill and the Cenotaph defaced.