What Is The PIP Review? How 'Austerity' Measure Backfired And Could Cost Government £3 Billion

The Government has pledged to review all 1.6 million disability benefit claims after deciding not to fight a High Court ruling on personal independence payment (PIP) that a judge called “blatantly discriminatory”.

The court ruling in December, ministers previously said, could see 220,000 PIP claimants awarded higher payments.

Earlier estimates suggested it would impact 164,000 people’s benefits and would cost £3.7 billion by 2022.

So how did a decision aimed at saving money and improving the benefits process go so wrong?

It starts with Esther McVey, the very person whose return to the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) this month, was met with such anger.

WHAT IS PIP?

The Personal Independence Payment was introduced in April 2013 during Esther McVey’s first stint at the DWP under then-Prime Minister David Cameron.

PIP will eventually replace the Disability Living Allowance (DLA) and McVey said at the time that it would “better reflect today’s understanding of disability”.

Those receiving the new payment were required to undergo medical reassessment.

A DWP spokesperson said of the change: “PIP is a better benefit which takes a much wider look at the way an individual’s health condition or disability impacts them on a daily basis. Under PIP, 29% of claimants receive the highest rate of support compared to 15% under DLA.

“Decisions are made following careful consideration of all the information provided by the claimant, including supporting evidence from their GP or medical specialist. Anyone who disagrees with a decision can appeal.”

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

ELIGIBILITY - according to the Government If you’re aged 16 to 64 you could get between £22 and £141.10 a week by claiming PIP. The amount you get depends on how your condition affects you, not the condition itself, the Government website explains. You’ll be assessed by a health professional to work out the level of help you can get. Your rate will be regularly reviewed to make sure you’re getting the right support. Your carer could get Carer’s Allowance if you have substantial caring needs.

PIP is broken into two parts - a daily living component and a mobility component.

A person’s need is judged through a points system. The more severe the impact in a particular area, the more points they get, and ultimately, the more money.

The assessment first looks at how the claimants’ condition affects their life in terms of day to day things, like their ability to cook a meal. The second part looks at mobility.