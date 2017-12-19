What Is The Working Time Directive, The EU Rule Some Tories Want To Scrap?

The Government has come under fire for suggestions it wants to scrap the Working Time Directive, the EU rule which restricts the working week to 48 hours and protects other employment rights.

Stories in the Sunday newspapers signalled getting rid of the Brussels edict that proponents say protect everything from holidays to rest breaks would be one of the benefits of quitting the EU.

After a hailstorm of criticism from unions and the Labour Party, Theresa May refused to explicitly rule out abolishing the Working Time Directive (WTD).

The directive has for years been derided by Tory eurosceptics who argue it hinders economic growth, but many others think the protection it offers staff would not be replicated.

What do the rules say?

Introduced in 1993 to regulate the amount of time spent at work in order to protect the health and safety of the European workforce, the WTD provides a:

* 48-hour limit on average weekly working time. A 26-week average is used for some sectors, including hospitals * Employees who want to do so can simply sign a written opt-out * 48-hour average limit on nightwork. In the case of dangerous work, the limit is understandably tighter, applying to a single week without averaging * Right to annual free health check for night-workers * One day off a week, or two days off a fortnight * 11 hours rest between working days * 20 minutes break if the working day is longer than six hours * 4 weeks paid annual leave

What do the trade unions say?

The TUC has led the condemnation of the possible loss of workers rights, claiming the directive could mean seven million workers could lose rights to paid holidays – 4.7 million of them women, and many on zero-hours or part-time contracts.

It says the move could also lead to more workers being forced by bosses to work weeks longer than 48 hours and that workers could lose the right to lunch and rest breaks.